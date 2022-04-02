Brokerages Expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $937.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) to announce $937.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $897.20 million and the highest is $972.80 million. Mattel posted sales of $874.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year sales of $5.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.19 billion to $6.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 47.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mattel in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Mattel stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,017,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,399. Mattel has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.78.

In other Mattel news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Mattel by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 718,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after acquiring an additional 254,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mattel by 40.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,246,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,045,000 after buying an additional 355,724 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mattel by 83.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 37,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Mattel in the third quarter worth about $651,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Mattel by 2.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 370,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

