$2.46 Billion in Sales Expected for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50 billion. EMCOR Group reported sales of $2.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full year sales of $10.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.25 billion to $10.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.60 billion to $11.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EME. DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,800,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $993,650,000 after purchasing an additional 51,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,495,000 after acquiring an additional 17,194 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 943,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,879,000 after acquiring an additional 403,825 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 913,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,327,000 after acquiring an additional 166,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,171,000 after acquiring an additional 20,816 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EME stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.86. 208,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,729. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.88 and a 200 day moving average of $120.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EMCOR Group has a 52-week low of $107.79 and a 52-week high of $135.98. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.37%.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

