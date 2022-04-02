$2.46 Billion in Sales Expected for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50 billion. EMCOR Group reported sales of $2.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full year sales of $10.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.25 billion to $10.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.60 billion to $11.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EMCOR Group.
EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,800,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $993,650,000 after purchasing an additional 51,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,495,000 after acquiring an additional 17,194 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 943,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,879,000 after acquiring an additional 403,825 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 913,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,327,000 after acquiring an additional 166,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,171,000 after acquiring an additional 20,816 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of EME stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.86. 208,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,729. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.88 and a 200 day moving average of $120.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EMCOR Group has a 52-week low of $107.79 and a 52-week high of $135.98. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.23.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.37%.
EMCOR Group Company Profile
EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.
