500 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Purchased by Widmann Financial Services Inc.

Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,379 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,003,371,000 after buying an additional 984,417 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after buying an additional 529,029 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 30.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $335,186,000 after buying an additional 403,857 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE:UNP traded down $13.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $259.96. 6,366,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,664,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.36 and a 200 day moving average of $241.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.33.

Union Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.