$3.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) will report $3.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.17 billion. Edison International reported sales of $2.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year sales of $15.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.05 billion to $15.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.40 billion to $16.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Edison International by 360.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800,598 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Edison International by 59.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $931,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,796 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $265,494,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Edison International by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Edison International by 12.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,080,000 after purchasing an additional 965,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.04. 1,945,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,179,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average of $63.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a one year low of $54.14 and a one year high of $71.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 140.70%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

