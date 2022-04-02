Widmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 66,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,066,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

AWK stock traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.84. 590,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,337. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.20 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.27 and its 200 day moving average is $167.32.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

