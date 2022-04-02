Zacks: Analysts Expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.43 Billion

Analysts expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) to report $3.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.96 billion and the highest is $3.97 billion. DTE Energy posted sales of $3.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year sales of $13.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $16.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.97 billion to $16.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

Shares of DTE stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.94. 901,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,493. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.89. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $107.38 and a 12-month high of $134.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.80%.

In other news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $199,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $10,560,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

