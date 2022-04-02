Analysts Set GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Target Price at $21.56

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.56.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GRWG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

GRWG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.23. 2,108,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,490. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.98. The company has a market cap of $560.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 2.75. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $57.10.

GrowGeneration ( NASDAQ:GRWG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.81 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 52.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 12,539 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

