Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $476.67 Million

Brokerages expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) to post $476.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $486.80 million and the lowest is $464.10 million. WillScot Mobile Mini reported sales of $425.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $517.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on WSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen purchased 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.34 per share, with a total value of $201,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $4,900,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $39.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,979. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.90. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 58.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

