Widmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,231 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 16,419 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:EFT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.37. The stock had a trading volume of 142,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,019. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $15.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.