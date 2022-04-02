Widmann Financial Services Inc. Makes New $166,000 Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVAGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 20.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.23.

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,430,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814,656. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $59.81. The firm has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.40 and its 200 day moving average is $47.95.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

Corteva Profile (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

