Project Pai Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.97 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $4.97 million and $1.04 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Project Pai

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,798,784,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,595,694,099 coins. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars.

