Brokerages Set Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Target Price at $56.88

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.53.

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.35. 6,292,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,010,985. Devon Energy has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $63.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 95.92%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $529,614.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,108 shares of company stock worth $7,660,834. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

