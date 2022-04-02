Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives $447.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $447.55.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 5,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DECK traded up $2.90 on Friday, hitting $276.67. The stock had a trading volume of 295,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,331. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.87. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $231.88 and a 1 year high of $451.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.75.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

