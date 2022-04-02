Brokerages Set GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) PT at GBX 1,657.29

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,657.29 ($21.71).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,740 ($22.79) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.96) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($24.50) to GBX 1,910 ($25.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.27) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.20) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

GSK traded up GBX 9.40 ($0.12) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,656.60 ($21.70). 4,923,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,774,899. The stock has a market cap of £84.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,595.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,549.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,737 ($22.75).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 0.92%.

In related news, insider Charles Bancroft acquired 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($27.69) per share, with a total value of £58,980.60 ($77,260.41). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.09), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($717,709.06). Insiders have bought a total of 2,805 shares of company stock valued at $5,922,542 over the last 90 days.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

