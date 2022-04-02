GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,927 The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,194,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,111,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,106,000 after purchasing an additional 160,807 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,841,000 after purchasing an additional 104,453 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 65,262 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 104,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 51,845 shares during the period. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John C. Roche sold 7,258 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total transaction of $1,057,708.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 2,725 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $410,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,299 shares of company stock worth $4,868,323. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on THG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

NYSE:THG traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.11. 252,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.61. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $121.69 and a one year high of $154.40. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group (Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

