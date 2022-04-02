CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on CEVA in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get CEVA alerts:

In other news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $232,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CEVA traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.53. The stock had a trading volume of 256,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,346. CEVA has a 12 month low of $32.45 and a 12 month high of $60.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.66 million, a PE ratio of 4,153.00, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.01.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CEVA will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CEVA (Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.