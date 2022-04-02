AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives $16.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of AGNC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,427,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,102,511. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.98. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a mar 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 121.01%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.9% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 878,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,854,000 after buying an additional 16,644 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth about $1,428,000. qPULA Trading Management LP boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 7.3% during the third quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 22,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 214.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 183,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. 48.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

