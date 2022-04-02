Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MODN. StockNews.com lowered Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE MODN traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.41. 208,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,924. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 0.96. Model N has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $42.74.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Model N will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $254,668.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $43,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,769 shares of company stock valued at $679,372. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Model N by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Model N in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

