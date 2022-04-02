Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Receives $46.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.83.

ALSMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alstom from €59.00 ($64.84) to €50.00 ($54.95) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Alstom from €43.00 ($47.25) to €41.00 ($45.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alstom from €38.00 ($41.76) to €37.50 ($41.21) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Alstom alerts:

OTCMKTS ALSMY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.29. 774,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. Alstom has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.