GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Takes $395,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,674,000 after acquiring an additional 14,642 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,456,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,187,224. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.21 and a 200 day moving average of $230.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $207.00 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

