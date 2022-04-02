RealFevr (FEVR) Price Hits $0.0021

RealFevr (FEVR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. RealFevr has a market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $116,828.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealFevr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RealFevr has traded 33.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00049950 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,457.39 or 0.07528145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,916.37 or 0.99978729 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00046057 BTC.

About RealFevr

RealFevr’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr

