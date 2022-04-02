Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.46.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $4.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.04. 1,292,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,078. The stock has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International has a twelve month low of $157.16 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.58.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.23%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

