Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.55.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSNUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €38.00 ($41.76) to €36.00 ($39.56) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €94.00 ($103.30) to €87.00 ($95.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €55.95 ($61.48) to €60.25 ($66.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €43.00 ($47.25) to €35.00 ($38.46) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of FSNUY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,880. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

