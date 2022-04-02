GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Takes $406,000 Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,454,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in SYNNEX by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,211,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,670,000 after acquiring an additional 853,416 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in SYNNEX by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 542,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,464,000 after acquiring an additional 124,436 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,078,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after purchasing an additional 80,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.38.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $79,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $98,434.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,965 shares of company stock worth $413,147 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNX traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.74. 306,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,860. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.90. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $96.09 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

About SYNNEX (Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.