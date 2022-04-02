GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases New Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,849,000 after buying an additional 15,531,426 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,612 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384,412 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,239,000 after acquiring an additional 817,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,122,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,045,000 after acquiring an additional 554,812 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,349,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,227. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.02. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $82.47.

