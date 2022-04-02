Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.12 billion. Baker Hughes reported sales of $4.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year sales of $22.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.03 billion to $22.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.16 billion to $24.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.61.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Regina Jones sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $242,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.6% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.42. 8,558,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,474,456. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.29. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.16 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -199.99%.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

