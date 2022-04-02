The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $973.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. The Carlyle Group reported sales of $612.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year sales of $4.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

Shares of CG traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,870,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,333. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average is $50.98. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $37.22 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $525,332.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $356,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 704,973 shares of company stock valued at $34,985,334. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

