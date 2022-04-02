Reef Hits Market Capitalization of $218.97 Million (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Reef coin can now be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Reef has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Reef has a market capitalization of $218.97 million and approximately $45.02 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.20 or 0.00290035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00038027 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00108608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Reef

REEF is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 18,280,715,935 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

