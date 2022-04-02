GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Makes New $423,000 Investment in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,007,000 after purchasing an additional 315,676 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 303.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 188,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,471,000 after purchasing an additional 141,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 9.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,160,000 after purchasing an additional 109,613 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 336.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 101,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 78,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.83.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WHR traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.03. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $169.25 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.67%.

Whirlpool announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Whirlpool Profile (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.