Fear (FEAR) Hits Market Cap of $4.02 Million

Fear (FEAR) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Fear has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar. One Fear coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear has a total market cap of $4.02 million and approximately $668,006.00 worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fear Profile

Fear is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear using one of the exchanges listed above.

