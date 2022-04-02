GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires Shares of 5,127 A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AOS. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.88. 1,292,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,050. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.74. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $60.39 and a 12 month high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.