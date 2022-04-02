Zacks: Analysts Expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.66 Million

Analysts expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) to post sales of $266.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $264.70 million to $269.23 million. Yelp posted sales of $232.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.10 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

YELP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

YELP stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.27. The company had a trading volume of 603,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,097. Yelp has a 52 week low of $30.19 and a 52 week high of $43.28. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.54 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average of $35.93.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $232,162.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Yelp by 1,703.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $45,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,391,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,071,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,838 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,806,000 after purchasing an additional 445,602 shares during the period. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,575,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $58,653,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

