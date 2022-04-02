T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) to announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.94. T-Mobile US reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $5.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $10.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $792,053,000 after acquiring an additional 620,087 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 25,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 109,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 39.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.76. 4,205,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,702,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.26. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

