CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.62.

CNHI has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 363,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 148,665 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 24,159 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNHI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.80. 3,290,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,027,759. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.62. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3072 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

