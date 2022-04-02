GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Makes New $480,000 Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 35.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,078 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,502,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,924,000 after purchasing an additional 358,766 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,127,000 after purchasing an additional 192,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 17.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,234,000 after purchasing an additional 382,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 9.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,984,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,948,000 after acquiring an additional 163,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.68. 1,900,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,515. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $184.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,209. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

