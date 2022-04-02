GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires Shares of 933 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 933 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.32.

Shares of COST stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $575.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,933,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,668. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $356.84 and a 1-year high of $586.32. The company has a market cap of $255.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $528.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.12.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,568 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,777. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

