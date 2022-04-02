Brokerages Expect Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to Announce $1.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) to post $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings. Bancolombia reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full year earnings of $5.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $6.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bancolombia.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.80%.

CIB has been the topic of several research reports. Itaú Unibanco raised Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Shares of CIB stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.34. 411,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,746. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.828 per share. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 5.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 249.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after buying an additional 120,074 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 6.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 9.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the third quarter valued at about $417,000. 5.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

