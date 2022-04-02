Ycash 24-Hour Volume Reaches $22,431.00 (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, Ycash has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Ycash coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a market cap of $3.19 million and $22,431.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.09 or 0.00389597 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00091747 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00106316 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000091 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007499 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

YEC is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,285,031 coins. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “YECUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.