GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Invests $592,000 in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total transaction of $1,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $7,623,325 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,150,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,415. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.99 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.87.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.92%.

Several research firms have commented on SWKS. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

