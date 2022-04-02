Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Receives C$13.42 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

TSE:MRE traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$8.79. 307,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.65. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of C$7.84 and a 52 week high of C$14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$706.43 million and a P/E ratio of 19.66.

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$859.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that Martinrea International will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

In related news, Senior Officer Armando Pagliari bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 66,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$541,873.80. Also, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,568,400. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 760,900 shares of company stock worth $7,569,620.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

