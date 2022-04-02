Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $224.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSKA. TheStreet cut shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Heska from $310.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Heska alerts:

NASDAQ HSKA traded up $9.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.57. 108,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,603. Heska has a 52-week low of $119.63 and a 52-week high of $275.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1,341.55 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heska will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heska by 1,944.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About Heska (Get Rating)

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.