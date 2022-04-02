Datamine Achieves Market Cap of $323,277.49 (DAM)

Datamine (DAM) traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded up 25% against the US dollar. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $323,277.49 and approximately $2,017.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.95 or 0.00306625 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004672 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000638 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $648.91 or 0.01411673 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,176,522 coins. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.