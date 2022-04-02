Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives $8.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.08.

CS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.50 to CHF 7.90 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 19.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,200,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,806,062. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.47. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

