Analysts Set Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target at $29.44

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

ACDVF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACDVF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.51. 22,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,125. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,723.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.20.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

