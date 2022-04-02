AirNFTs (AIRT) Tops One Day Volume of $19,400.00

AirNFTs (AIRT) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last week, AirNFTs has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One AirNFTs coin can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AirNFTs has a total market cap of $811,899.79 and $19,400.00 worth of AirNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AirNFTs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00038098 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00108563 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About AirNFTs

AirNFTs (CRYPTO:AIRT) is a coin. AirNFTs’ total supply is 886,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,040,000 coins. AirNFTs’ official Twitter account is @AircraftCompany

According to CryptoCompare, “Aircraft is a blockchain based eco-system, the main mission is to expand the boundaries of cryptocurrency influence in the whole world and to ensure the availability of cryptocurrency payments. Aircraft Blockchain was designed to solve such financial and tourism problems as frauds, charge-back, overbooking, reservation mistakes and low quality of provided services. “

AirNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirNFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirNFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirNFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AIRTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for AirNFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AirNFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.