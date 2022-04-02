GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Accenture by 4.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.03.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $340.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,090,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,385. The firm has a market cap of $215.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $327.79 and a 200-day moving average of $349.62. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $276.88 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

