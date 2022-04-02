GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 5,572 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,165 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,312,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 31,376 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,357,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $602,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Cowen upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total value of $55,111.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,314,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,262,895. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

