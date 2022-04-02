Analysts Set BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Price Target at $17.00

Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair cut BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get BrightView alerts:

In other BrightView news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $82,579,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BV. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in BrightView by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 32,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BrightView by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,991,000 after buying an additional 181,308 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BrightView by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 70,582 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in BrightView by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BrightView by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BV stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.50. 147,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,140. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33. BrightView has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $591.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.95 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BrightView will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BrightView (Get Rating)

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.