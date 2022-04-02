Brokerages Set Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) PT at $24.50

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $149,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,464. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of DEA stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $21.33. 748,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,812. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 0.47. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 302.86%.
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
