Brokerages Set Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) PT at $24.50

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $149,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,464. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2,321.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after buying an additional 2,304,519 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,692,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,968 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,453,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,464,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after acquiring an additional 539,806 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEA stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $21.33. 748,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,812. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 0.47. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 302.86%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

