$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) will report $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. IMAX reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 152%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IMAX.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

Shares of IMAX stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.51. 962,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,797. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.47. IMAX has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $23.57.

In other IMAX news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $108,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

